[embedded content]

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A leftist New York student took down several posters advertising a conservative student group in mid-October.

While studying for his midterms near the Natural Science Complex, University of Buffalo student Jake Zane filmed the student tearing down Young Americans for Freedom posters. The YAF posters advertised an event featuring conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza discussing socialism.

“You see, this is civil disobedience,” the student told Zane. “I’m just picking up some litter.”

Read the full story ›