Alec Baldwin made a return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, reprising his role as Donald Trump as the show took aim at the president’s voters.

Alec Baldwin took the stage of a fake Trump rally and mocked the president on a range of issues as he acted out a campaign rally Albuquerque, New Mexico, which he described as his “favorite Mexico.”

“I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall on the border of Colorado to keep the New Mexicans out,” Baldwin declared.

“As you know my lying impeachment inquiry continues,” he continued, as his supporters joined him in denouncing it as a “witch hunt” where there was “no collusion.”

[embedded content]

Baldwin later brought out several actors playing Trump supporters, including comedian Cecily Strong, wearing a t-shirt that read: “Keem Amarica Greab Agrain.”

“This man is under attack. It’s deep state lizard conspiracy, and everyone’s in on it. The CIA, the FBI, the MIC, the KEY, and the MOUSE,” Strong’s character bemoaned.

A man playing a member of “Bikers for Trump” then joined Baldwin on stage to warn Democrats against impeachment.

“I’m from Bikers for Trump. And if they try to get rid of you, then all of us bikers are going to ride,” he said. “All this man did is shakedown a foreign government to get dirt on his political enemy, I mean, is that wrong?”

The sketch also focused on Trump’s recent decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria, with comedian Pete Davidson portraying a freed Islamic State terrorist militant from the region, thanking him for “bringing jobs back to ISIS.”

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Davidson says. “I was a prisoner in Syria until last week when you freed me, so I just want to say thank you for bringing jobs back to ISIS. And I promise that I will make ISIS great again!”

Baldwin has repeatedly dithered about his commitment to playing Trump on the iconic NBC show, last year confirming that he would only reprise his role occasionally.

“I have fun doing it, there’s no doubt about that,” Baldwin said of his role. “They are all old and dear friends of mine, and I love going there. When the show is good, there is nothing like it. But for me, I think I’m going to do some of it, but not a whole lot. Because I also think, and this is critical, there is a lot of fatigue here.”

The 60-year-old actor is one of Hollywood’s most fervent critics of the Trump presidency, describing him as a “National Socialist tumor” that is growing “day by day” and destroying America in the process.

“Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy – he is insane. We have a man who is the president who is insane,” Baldwin said last year. “You can’t go far enough with this idiot. You can’t go far enough.”

