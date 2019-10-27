A Virginia couple, who went viral with a pro-life Facebook post this year urging women not to abort their babies and put them up for adoption instead, got their wish.

Blake and Sarah Thomas, of Radford, Virginia, posted a photo on Facebook several months ago urging pregnant mothers planning on abortion not to do so.

“Please don’t abort. We will adopt your baby!” a sign in the photo said.

The couple posted the image in response to New York’s recently passed law that legalizes abortion up to birth in many cases.

After the couple’s post went viral, the couple agreed to adopt a child. Their request initially fell through, because the mother decided to keep the child.

But their wishes of adopting a child were answered, as the couple told Fox News that they are about to adopt an 11-year-old Bulgarian boy.

“We recently felt God burdening our hearts for older orphans, specifically boys who statistically are the least likely to be adopted,” Sarah Tomas told the outlet. “We’re so excited to meet him and we’re amazed by how God has already filled our hearts with love for this boy on the other side of the world that we’ve never met.”

The child is not the first to enter the Thomas family through adoption.

The family has a three-year-old son named Kayden whom they adopted through the foster care system, in addition to their one-year-old biological son.

The Virginia couple says dozens of mothers have reached out to them saying they were inspired to keep their babies after seeing their Facebook post.