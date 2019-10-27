Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled on Sunday in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“The Democratic party has had Jack Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama,” Norah O’Donnell said to Biden. “This is your third run for president. Why Joe Biden?”

“Well, because I think, as I said we need somebody who, on day one, knows exactly what to do,” Biden responded. “Can command the world stage. No one wonders whether I know a great deal about these issues and foreign policy and domestic policy. They’re things I’ve done.”

The problem with Biden’s remarks?

Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary for the Obama administration, wrote about Biden: “I think he’s been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

When Gates was asked by “60 Minutes” about the comment, he responded: “I think I stand by that statement.”

WATCH:

“I want to earn this on my own.” Joe Biden tells 60 Minutes he asked President Obama not to endorse him in his run for White House https://t.co/QYKl8R0G9y pic.twitter.com/p8fAgQzBaG — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2019

O’Donnell pressed Biden, “Some have asked, why hasn’t President Obama endorsed you? You guys served together for eight years.”

Biden responded by stating that he asked Obama, who is very popular among Democratic voters, to not endorse him.

“Because I have to own – I wanna earn this on my own,” Biden responded. “No, we didn’t even get there. I asked him not to. He said, ‘Okay.’ I think it’s better – I think he thinks it’s better for me. I have no doubt when I’m the nominee he’ll be out on the campaign trail for me.”

Biden later stated that does not oppose Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s 2% wealth tax, but he wants to redo the entire system to tax the wealthier even more.

“I don’t oppose a wealth tax. I propose changing the whole tax system,” Biden responded. “The tax I would put on the wealthy will in fact cost more than 2% because they’re not gonna be able to take a capital gain. They’re gonna pay at 40% like everybody else, 39.8%.”

“You’ve said you would repeal all of Trump’s tax cuts,” O’Donnell asked. “But do you mean just for the wealthy or for the middle class, too, because Trump did give the middle class a tax cut?”

“Well, Trump gave the middle class a tax cut that was negligible,” Biden responded. “The fact is that what we should be doing is making sure that the wealthy pay their fair share.”

The “negligible” tax cut that the average American got from Trump’s tax cuts? $1,260.

WATCH:

Biden Calls Average Tax Cut Of $1260 “Negligible” pic.twitter.com/WkPFnTZoPN — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 28, 2019

“Facebook is running, right now, paid advertising by Trump that everybody knows is a flat lie,” Biden claimed. “You know, I’m glad they brought the Russians down. Why don’t you bring down the lies that Trump is telling and everybody knows are lies?”

“Are you concerned that the president saying this over and over again, his campaign ads saying over and over again, that people will start to believe it?” O’Donnell said. “He’s attacking your integrity.”

Biden responded: “Sure he is.”

The ad that Biden claims is a “flat lie” is an advertisement that features Biden’s own words when he bragged to an audience in 2018 that he pressured the president of Ukraine to fire a prosecutor that was investigating a company that was paying his son.

WATCH:

In response to Biden’s claims about election interference, the White House told 60 Minutes, “The Trump Administration has promised and delivered both offensive sanctions and defensive hardening of our election security.” https://t.co/KtnI2oVC2S pic.twitter.com/3AAFGWd9bW — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2019

O’Donnell then stated: “But you’ve made a number of gaffes in the debates. In an October debate, you confused Syria with Iraq. In the September debate, you conflated Iraq and Afghanistan.”

“When you’re watching these debates, do you worry about the gaffes?” O’Donnell asked Jill Biden, Biden’s wife.

“No. I don’t worry about the gaffes. And, you know what, the American people know who Joe Biden is,” Jill Biden responded. “I mean, if he misspeaks one word, they don’t – that doesn’t affect the way they’re gonna vote, one way or the other.”

Biden’s gaffes and his apparent lack of mental sharpness have increasingly become an issue on the campaign trail as many in the media, and even some of his 2020 rivals, have started to highlight the problem with more frequency.

WATCH:

“I don’t worry about the gaffes. And, you know what, the American people know who Joe Biden is,” Jill Biden says about her husband’s performance in primary debates https://t.co/TPTR2gbLID pic.twitter.com/F7j7BGJHED — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2019