While performing at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, Saturday night, rapper YG invited a fan onstage after noticing the fan was not singing along to his infamous anti-Trump anthem, “F**k Donald Trump.”

Video shows YG shake hands with the fan then demand that he denounce Trump using the likeness of his explicit song.

“I spotted you out in the crowd, I asked if you f**k with Donald Trump. You said, ‘You don’t know.’ So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, told the fan.

“I need you to state your name, and yell out ‘f**k Donald Trump,” he demanded.

The unidentified fan then refused, shaking his head to YG’s outrageous demand.

The rapper responded by shoving the fan offstage. He also demanded that security prevent the fan from re-entering the concert area, citing the fact that he does not want fans who support the president or refuse to denounce him.

“Get his a** outta here! He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his a** outta here!” the rapper said.

“Don’t come to a muthaf**kin’ show with YG on the muthaf**kin’ bill if you a Donald Trump supporter,” the rapper continued. “F**k are you doing? Don’t let his a** back in the crowd. Tell him YG said so. Donald Trump’s racist. He don’t f**k with black people, so if you f**k with Donald Trump, you racist as f**k and I can’t f**k with you. Period.”