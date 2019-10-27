As social media trolls send mountains of hate Kanye West’s way for including an ode to Chick-fil-A in his album “Jesus is King,” rapper YG made a complete fool of himself on Saturday when he pulled a fan on stage at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, and proceeded to boot him off when the fan refused to sing “f*** Trump.”

According to Rap-Up, as YG was performing his notorious anti-Trump anthem “FDT” (F*** Donald Trump”), he noticed that one fan was not singing along with the rest of the crowd, prompting YG to invite the man on stage.

“I spotted you in the crowd, I asked if you f**k with Donald Trump. You said, ‘You don’t know.’ So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” said YG as he demanded that the fan state his name and yell out, “F*** Donald Trump.”

The fan refused and YG proceeded to kick him off stage as the crowd cheered, launching into a rant about his hatred of President Trump.

“No you won’t?” asked YG in response to the fan. “Get his ass outta here! He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass outta here! Don’t come to a motherfu**in’ show with YG on a motherfu**in’ billboard, Donald Trump supporter. Don’t let his a** back in the crowd. Tell ’em YG said so.”

“Donald Trump racist, he don’t f*** with black people, so if you f**k with Donald Trump, you racist as f*** and I can’t f**k with you. Period,” he said.

Released in 2016, the song “FDT” featured the talents of deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle. At the time, YG told TMZ that the song prompted U.S. Secret Service to interview him.

“Secret service hollering at the label,” he said. “They asked to see the lyrics on my album to see if I’m talking about him on my album. If I’m talking about it on my album, they’re gonna try to take it off the shelves.”

YG has been especially venomous and vulgar in his criticism of President Trump. At Coachella earlier this year, he brought out onto the stage a Trump impersonator who bragged about all the “p***ies” he would grope that evening.

“Look at the crowd! And look at the women! I’m going to grope so many p***ies tonight, it’s going to be unbelievable,” the Trump impersonator said. “We’re building a beautiful wall. And don’t worry if you’re gay, we’re going to pull a glory hole right in the middle of it.”

Another American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has been equally as grotesque in his attacks on President Trump, which reached a new apex when his music video for the song “Lavender” featured a mock assassination of President Trump.

In another viral video posted in 2017, Snoop Dogg also referred to Trump with the N-word and blasted his supporters.

“I just want to say this real quick, now no political sh**. All you people for the federal government that … not getting paid right now, ain’t no f***ing way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf***ers,” said Snoop.

“I’m saying that to y’all early,” he continued. “All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated f***ing unfairly right now – that’s so terrible. And this punk motherf***er don’t care. So I’m saying that to say this: When the sh** get back on and y’all get y’all jobs back and it’s time to vote, don’t vote for that n*****. Please don’t. Look what he do. He just don’t give a f***. Y’all honest, blue-collar, hard-working people – and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a f*** about us. So f*** him, too. And f*** everybody down with Donald Trump, I said it yeah. Snoop Dogg, n*****. F*** him.”