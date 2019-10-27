It is Week 8 for the NFL’s 100th season, but some teams just can’t seem to get fans onboard for the big centennial year as many stadiums still have too many empty seats.
To start the ball wobbling, the NFL may be excited about expanding the football franchise to the UK, but some commented on how empty London’s Wembley Stadium was when the L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals jetted in to play:
A ton of empty seats at the NFL London game. Not a good image. pic.twitter.com/QagOHT998t
— Ian Steven (@deevo82) October 27, 2019
Different country, same mission.#SeizeTheDEY | #LARvsCIN pic.twitter.com/vYjIElkq0C
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 27, 2019
When the Jacksonville Jaguars trounced the New York Jets at the Jaguars’s TIAA Bank Field, many supporters were discouraged by the number of empty seats:
The #Jaguars are playing Ghostbusters over a Sam Darnold blooper reel. 👻 pic.twitter.com/GSxZopCWVF
— Cold Taek Chris (@mistochristopho) October 27, 2019
Also, when the team’s mascot performed a zip-lining stunt, it looked like the event only succeeded in showing just how many empty seats there really were:
Yoooo.. the Jaguars mascot really came in dresses as a ghost against Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/C5Vdvq21oy
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 27, 2019
The Jags having a little fun with it the Darnold narrative this week and oh yeah Halloween. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/Ee4pOdCwto
— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 27, 2019
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans may have pulled one over on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 27-23 final at Nissan Stadium, but fans were wondering where everyone went:
@Titans lots of empty seats masquerading as fans… #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/cqc4Ey2OZV
— Just Me (@writersblock371) October 27, 2019
#Titans RT @realwillp: @[me] In Nashville 1st qtr for #TBvsTEN game. pic.twitter.com/zG4y6EMHZC
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 27, 2019
The Indianapolis Colts were happy to pull a squeaker of a win 15-13 over the Denver Broncos, but many commented on the number of empty seats at Lucas Oil Stadium:
#DENvsIND RT @onanyesfbb: Broncos at Colts: perfect day vs. popular team. @[me] pic.twitter.com/j6KGm5KUJx
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 27, 2019
Lots of empty seats today pic.twitter.com/oplNDWDU8R
— Nate Dunlevy (@NateDunlevy) October 27, 2019
Finally, for a second weekend in a row, the Atlanta Falcons’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium took a serious beating on social media for empty seats. The Seattle Seahawks pulled a “W” over the home team Falcons 27-20, but fans sure didn’t seem very interested to attend the game in Atlanta:
#SEAvsATL RT @ThatsHeadlam: @[me] Falcons fans are fed up pic.twitter.com/DVFjcQyTIH
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 27, 2019
It was better, and then it was Schaub Time @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/cpk6smdMqY
— Phil West ⚽️ (@philwest) October 27, 2019
#InBrotherhood (📷 @philwest) pic.twitter.com/d1xAXkIXtT
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 27, 2019
Start of the second half. The #Falcons deserve this. pic.twitter.com/5wazRW9p8a
— Kimberly (@TheFalconsDiva) October 27, 2019
10 minutes before kickoff between the Falcons and Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/t7s47RTRFp
— Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) October 27, 2019
Lots of empty seats here! Where are the falcon fans? 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Ya95xdkYu
— Mz. Jones (@MzUJones) October 27, 2019
A bunch of @AtlantaFalcons fans came dressed for #Halloween as empty seats. pic.twitter.com/zWMcMV9iEK
— Kyle Caldwell (@bigkga) October 27, 2019
One Seahawks player….
“There are like 4 people here….. pic.twitter.com/8oaikJ8MlO
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 27, 2019
