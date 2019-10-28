A new survey finds that 70% of Millennials in the United States are likely to vote socialist, and one in three see communism as “favorable.”

The non-profit Victims of Communism commissioned YouGov to conduct the survey as part of its report “U.S. Attitudes Toward Socialism, Communism, and Collectivism,” the Daily Caller reported.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation is an educational organization authorized by a unanimous act of Congress in 1993 to educate Americans about the ideology, history and legacy of communism.

The survey found only 57% believe the Declaration of Independence “guarantees freedom and equality” better than the Communist Manifesto.

“The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report,” said the non-profit’s executive director, Marion Smith.

“When we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas,” Smith said.

“We need to redouble our efforts to educate America’s youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today.”

The Millennials polled consider President Trump the “biggest threat to world peace.”

They rate Trump as more dangerous to world peace than Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The survey found 10% of Millennials said Trump is “responsible for more deaths and human rights abuses” than Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler.