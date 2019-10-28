Police say that a 14-year-old girl walked up to a man waiting in line at a haunted house who was dressed up like President Donald Trump, and punched him in the jaw while her friends recorded the assault.

She is facing misdemeanor charges.

The alleged assault happened in Naples, Florida, at the Collier County fairgrounds on Saturday. The man was standing in line with his family when the girl punched him, while her friends laughed.

She then walked back to her spot in line with her four friends. Video of the assault was reportedly posted on the social media platform Instagram.

The man who was struck went to the teen and asked her why she punched him. He then asked a fairgrounds worker to contact law enforcement.

A deputy then filed a report after speaking to the girl and her parents. She was also kicked out of the fairgrounds according to one report.

The deputy said in his report the attack at the Naples Haunted Gross House occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified girl faces misdemeanor charges of battery. The teen’s identity was not released because she’s a minor.