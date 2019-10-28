Attorney General William Barr on Monday beat back Democratic attacks that the Justice Department is being weaponized against President Donald Trump’s political opponents with the expansion of the Russia investigation into a criminal probe last week.

“That’s completely wrong and there is no basis for it,” Barr told Fox News at a law enforcement event in Chicago. “I act on behalf of the United States.”

The investigation into how Robert Mueller’s Russia probe was handled is now a criminal inquiry, overseen by U.S. Attorney John Durham, the federal attorney for Connecticut.

“He is in charge of the investigation,” Barr said. “I’m not doing the investigation.”

He described Durham, a career prosecutor who holds a law degree from the University of Connecticut, as “thorough and fair,” telling Fox that he was making progress.

Democrats have argued that the Justice Department probe is being used against President Trump’s critics, allegations put forth last week by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The panels are among three in the Democrat-controlled House leading the impeachment probe of the president.

Barr told Fox that Durham was moving forward because of cooperation with current FBI Director Christopher Wray, unlike his predecessor, James Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017.

“One of the reasons Mr. Durham is able to make the kind of progress he’s making is because Director Wray and his team at the FBI have just been outstanding in support and responsiveness given to Mr. Durham,” he said.

“I’ve said previously that I felt there was a failure of leadership at the bureau in 2016 and part of 2017, but since Director Wray and his team have taken over, there’s been a world of change.

“He is restoring the steady professionalism that’s been a hallmark of the FBI,” Barr said. “I really appreciate his leadership there.”