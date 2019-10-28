Attorney General William Barr on Monday discussed John Durham probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia in 2016 in a sit-down interview with Fox News.

Barr told Fox News Durham is “making great progress” in his investigation and shared he is “confident” Durham is “going to get to the bottom of things.”

“We’ll let the chips fall where they may,” Barr outlined. “I think they all know John Durham’s reputation and we’ll just see how it turns out.”

He added, “But I do want to say that one of the reasons Mr. Durham is able to make the kind of progress he’s making is because Director Ray and his team at the FBI have just been outstanding in the support and responsiveness they’ve given.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent