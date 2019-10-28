The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently slight favorites to win the college football national title.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline_ag, the Crimson Tide are currently at +275, Ohio State and Clemson are both at +300, LSU is at +450 and then everybody else is very far behind.

[embedded content]

What’s happening here is very simple. Oddsmakers are pretty much signaling they think the playoff field is going to be OSU, Clemson, LSU and Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not hard to see why they’d feel that way. Those four teams are by far and away the best four teams in America, and they’re all in great position for a deep run.

If I had to pick between those four, I’d go with OSU. I’m not saying that because I’m 100% sure they’d beat the other three, but I just like their odds being at +300.

Picking Alabama is a bit too obvious. I’ve watched a ton of football this season, and I think LSU and Ohio State both could run the Crimson Tide off the field under the proper circumstances.

So, you might as well get the team with better odds.

LSU and Alabama have to play this year. Even with a single loss, the loser could still likely get in if there’s not a ton of chaos to unfold along the way.

That game is on Nov. 9, and it’s going to be absolutely wild. I can’t wait to see how it impacts the odds afterwards.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. Things are certainly only going to get more interesting from here.