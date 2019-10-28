(STUDY FINDS) — BIRMINGHAM, England — Competing in sports as a child is supposed to be a fun way to teach children about important characteristics like sportsmanship, teamwork, hard work, and discipline. While that may be the case off the field, a new comprehensive assessment of on-field behavior concludes that athletes largely put their morals and ethics aside when they step foot on the playing field.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham in England and Sultan Qaboos University in Oman say this behavior can largely be traced back to a belief that athletes are not as responsible for their actions during the course of a game than they would be during everyday life.

Athletes often view game situations as either an opportunity to earn a reward (a victory), or avoid punishment (reprimand from the coach; harder and more intense practice sessions). As such, they are much more likely to act in an immoral or antisocial manner in order to win and or show off their athletic ability, the study’s authors say.

