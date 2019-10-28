On Wednesday, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) linked the death of her grandfather to white people.

According to the socialist’s logic, “predominantly white” corporations and communities have set climate change in motion with their fossil fuel admissions; climate change apparently caused and/or amped up Hurricane Maria, a devastating Puerto Rico storm in 2017; AOC’s grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm, ergo: white people are connected to, if not the cause of, his death.

“[T]he people that are producing climate change, the folks that are responsible for the largest amount of emissions, or communities, or corporations, they tend to be predominantly white, correct?” the 29-year-old asked during a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee hearing on civil rights and civil liberties, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Yes, and every study backs that up I know no one is intentionally trying to kill people and hurt people,” National Wildlife Federation’s Mustafa Ali answered the NYC rep.

“My own grandfather died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” Ocasio-Cortez highlighted.

“We can’t act as though the inertia and history of colonization doesn’t play a role in this,” she added.

Pushing back against AOC’s logic, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) “pointed out that the deadliest hurricane in North American history remains the 1900 Great Galveston Storm, which killed between 6,000 and 12,000 people, making landfall well before the rise of atmospheric carbon-dioxide emissions,” the Examiner noted.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly pushed climate change extremism, suggesting in January that we have a mere 12 years before “the world is gonna end.” Of course, the rep’s solution to saving the world is tied to socialist policy, as seen in her widely-panned “Green New Deal.”

“I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” AOC said at a Martin Luther King forum in New York City. “And your biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II.”

.@AOC on millennials and social media: “We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” pic.twitter.com/HjhbVyfFN4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019

Moreover, as reported by The Washington Free Beacon, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her 12-year declaration during an Instagram live-stream when a viewer mocked her over the claim.

“We have twelve years left to cut emissions by at least 50 percent if not more,” a visibly annoyed Ocasio-Cortez told viewers. “For everyone who wants to make a joke about that, you may laugh, but you’re grandkids will not, so understand that the internet documents everything.”

“They would hold up these bigoted signs and they would hold up signs that said things like ‘What about white rights?’ and all of this stuff in the 1950s and 1960s, so just know that in the present day there are a lot of people who hide the fact that their families and that their grandparents fought against principles of equal rights in the United States, not 100 years ago, not 80 years ago, but in this generation’s lifetime,” she continued.

“While a lot of people can hide that their grandparents did that in the civil rights movement, you should also know that the internet documents everything and your grandchildren will not be able to hide the fact that you fought against acknowledging and taking bold actions on climate change,” AOC added. “People who are trying to mock and delay this moment, I mean — I just feel bad for you. I just pity you for your role in history right now.”