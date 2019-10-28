The Houston Astros destroyed the Washington Nationals on Sunday night, taking their third straight win in the nation’s capital, and with it, a commanding series lead headed back home.

The day started off poorly for the Nationals when it was announced that ace pitcher Max Scherzer would be out for the game. It turns out they would miss him, as the Astros jumped on the home team early, taking a 4-0 lead that they would never relinquish. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

The Nats’ bats once again fell silent as the team was only able to muster up four hits, and was held to one run for the second consecutive game. (RELATED: Astros Hammer Nationals To Even Up The World Series)

This is a disappointing turn of events for a Nationals team that looked like a team of destiny when they won the first two games in Houston, but now finds themselves needing to win two more following a putrid home stand.

Most people thought the Astros were the better team coming into the series, and now they’re showing it. It’s been a fun run for the Nationals, but it appears to be over.