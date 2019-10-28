[embedded content]

Amid charges by Democrats that he’s acting as President Trump’s personal lawyer, Attorney General William Barr defended the criminal investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion probe and criticized James Comey’s past leadership of the FBI.

Barr insisted in an interview Monday with Fox News that highly respected U.S. Attorney John Durham is in charge of the investigation. As attorney general, Barr said, his role has been only to help connect Durham with countries that could have valuable information.

“We’ll let the chips fall where they may,” he said regarding the outcome of the investigation.

Durham’s effort has escalated from a review to a criminal investigation, Fox News reported last week, prompting Democratic claims that Trump was using the Justice Department as a weapon of “political revenge.”

Without referring to Comey by name, Barr said Durham has been able to make progress in part because of the cooperation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“As you know, I’ve said previously that I felt there was a failure of leadership at the bureau in 2016 and part of 2017, but since Director Wray and his team have taken over there’s been a world of change,” he said.

“I think that he is restoring the steady professionalism that’s been a hallmark of the FBI. I really appreciate his leadership there.”

Last week, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a joint statement that if the reports that the probe has turned into a criminal investigation are true, they “raise profound new concerns that the Department of Justice under AG Barr has lost its independence and become a vehicle for President Trump’s political revenge.”

“If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution, or to help the President with a political narrative for the next election, the rule of law will suffer new and irreparable damage,” the chairmen said.

Barr explained the reason for his recent trip to Italy with Durham.

“Well, some of the countries that John Durham thought might have some information that would be helpful to the investigation wanted preliminarily to talk to me about the scope of the investigation, the nature of the investigation, and how I intended to handle confidential information, and so forth,” Barr said.

“So I initially discussed these matters with those countries and introduced them to John Durham and established a channel by which Mr. Durham can obtain assistance from those countries.”