President Donald Trump was right to rebuke Chicago officials in his speech Monday, former New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax TV‘s “America Talks Live” later that afternoon.

Host John Cardillo asked why the audience applauded Trump’s criticism of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot during his speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago on Monday.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that the mayor of Chicago just two weeks ago made racist statements against ICE,” Kerik said. “Calling ICE, saying publicly that they had racist policies, using this sanctuary city stuff in Chicago.”

He added, “Eddie Johnson doesn’t show up for the event where the president is in his city. Listen, they should be doing everything physically possible to build a relationship with the president, to ask for resources, to ask for federal assistance, doing everything possible to drop their violent crime and murder rate, and Eddie Johnson doesn’t show up?”

Kerik concluded, “I don”t think anybody in the audience didn’t realize one, it was political, and two, it was stupid.”

