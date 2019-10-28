(CNBC) — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is facing two congressional hearings this week to answer questions about the design, certification and marketing of its flagship 737 Max planes — his first public appearances on Capitol Hill since two fatal crashes killed 346 people in the past year.

The two crashes prompted a worldwide grounding of the 737 Max, Boeing’s bestseller. They also spurred probes of certification methods used by the air safety regulators that handed over more tasks to the manufacturer, with the blessing of lawmakers themselves.

Lawmakers will quiz Muilenburg about production pressure on Boeing staff and how the company marketed the plane around the world, touting that it didn’t require time-consuming training for pilots to switch from older models.

