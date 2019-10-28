British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will try again to secure a December election, after lawmakers rejected his call for a Dec. 12 vote.

After failing to secure the required two-thirds support for a motion to hold an early election, Johnson said the government would bring forward a bill to permit an early general election on the same day.

Unlike Monday’s motion, a bill only needs a simple majority to pass.

Johnson says Britain needs to hold an election to break the impasse that has stalled its departure from the European Union.

Opposition parties didn’t reject the bill immediately, but said they would look at it before deciding whether to back it.