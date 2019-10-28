Women at the University of Nevada, Reno, teamed up recently to hold a pro-Second Amendment event at the campus in Reno.

As highlighted by the The College Fix, the event — “Feminism and Firearms” — was a forum for pro-Second Amendment students to discuss the concept of concealed carry on campus. The campus event on Oct. 17 aimed to “address the consequences of UNR’s anti-campus carry rule and how students can push UNR to change the current policy.”

The campus does not currently allow concealed carry on campus.

What are the details?

Alummus Amanda Collins-Johnson, who suffered a horrific rape experience while on campus more than a decade ago, and gun rights activist Antonia Okafor discussed the concealed carry laws on campus in an effort to empower young women who support the Second Amendment and refuse to be victimized.

A handgun training workshop followed the event.

Collins-Johnson, who suffered at the hands of an armed rapist at the campus in 2007, said that educating young women on their rights and advocating for concealed carry on campus is important to her.

Collins-Johnson said that her rape occurred before anyone could arrive to help her.

“The average national response time for 911 calls is 12 minutes,” she said, according to the Nevada Independent. “My rape lasted eight.”

“Women aren’t as strong as men,” she told the outlet. “I want the great equalizer.”

She also pointed out that it’s important for women to be educated and prepared.

“We always think it will happen to someone else,” Collins-Johnson told The College Fix. “All we can do is minimize our risks.”

Okafor told This is Reno that feminism is naturally correlated to being a Second Amendment supporter.

“If you really believe in the feminist movement, if you believe in feminism, then it should be a natural extension to allow women — particularly on college campuses, particularly where you know sexual assaults do occur — to be able to choose how they defend themselves,” Okafor reasoned.

Feminisim and Firearms: Gun rights activists speak at the University of Nevada, Reno



www.youtube.com



What else?

According to the Nevada Independent, multiple attempts to pass school legislation permitting firearms on campus have occurred.

“One of the main arguments against the bill was that it would interfere with the authority that the Nevada Constitution gives the board of regents over matters directly affecting colleges and universities,” the outlet reported.

In 2015, a bill permitting guns on the campus — which was thought to have a good chance of passing under Republican control — was struck down after activist groups (both local and national) argued that such a law would only endanger students.

“Under current state law,” the article adds, “it is possible to request a campus carry permit through a college president’s office as a student.”