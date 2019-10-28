Fresh off his Netflix special that sharply divided liberals and conservatives and distressed hardcore cultural leftists who would cancel anything that doesn’t scream of wokeness, comedian Dave Chappelle delivered an insightful defense of the Second Amendment, illustrating exactly why America’s founders created it in the first place.

According to Bearing Arms, when receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center over the weekend, Chappelle first praised free speech and how he defended comedians who are “very racist,” arguing that the First Amendment is sacrosanct and that the Second Amendment exists in case the First Amendment is taken from us.

“(I) don’t get mad at ’em, don’t hate on ’em,” he said. “Man, it’s not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the First one doesn’t work out.”

Translation: If the government (or any entity, for that matter) were to strip a person’s right to free speech, religion, or association, people should be able to defend themselves.

Chappelle added that he appreciates how he can share his viewpoint and still have appreciation from the crowd that attended the event.

“An honor like this would be special anywhere it happened, but the fact that it’s happening here in Washington does make me feel like I’ve closed some sort of circle,” he said. “And I came home and everyone’s OK. My friends still love me and everything still feels right.”

The comic explains that “personally” he “hates” guns. “I can’t stand them,” he says. “But I have several. I don’t want them, but I feel like I need them.” He jokes that Ohio is “an old Native-American word” that “means, literally, ‘Land of Poor White People.’”

This is hardly the first time that Dave Chappelle has talked about the Second Amendment, but it’s the first time he expressed such a fundamental support of it. In his Netflix special, for instance, he spoke of the Second Amendment as more of a utilitarian need rather than a natural right.

“Shooting up schools is a white kid’s game,” said Chappelle. “I hated school too. It never occurred to me to kill everybody in school?! It’s f****ing crazy.”

I’ve given this a lot of thought,” he continued. “I don’t see any peaceful way to disarm America’s whites There’s only one thing that’s going to save this country from itself. Same thing that always saves this country from itself. And that is African-Americans. And I know the question a lot of y’all have in your minds is, should we do it? No matter what they say or how they make you feel, remember, this is your country, too, It is incumbent upon us to save our country. And you know what we have to do. Every able-bodied African-American must register for a legal firearm. That’s the only way they’ll change the law.

As The Daily Wire reported in September of Chappelle’s Netflix special, “Sticks & Stones,” “while the critics gnash their teeth over Chappelle’s unapologetic and purposefully offensive hour special, the general audience cheers.” Soon after it was released, the special received a 38% score from critics, with a near-perfect 99% audience score.