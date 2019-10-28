Country Singer Ned LeDoux announced the death of his 2-year-old daughter Sunday.

The family confirmed the little girl passed away a week ago, according to a report published by People Magazine.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two-year-old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home,” Le Doux shared on Facebook. “The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.” (RELATED: Robert Evans, ‘The Godfather’ Producer, Dead At 89)

The post originally read, “Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.” No other details on the death were given.

The family recently celebrated the daughter’s second birthday in September.

“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one,” LeDoux captioned a photo he shared of his daughter at her birthday party.