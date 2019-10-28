A state court on Monday threw out North Carolina’s congressional map, arguing the state’s 13 districts were an example of “extreme partisan gerrymandering,” in a decision that could have major consequences in 2020.

The panel of three judges in their ruling imposed a preliminary injunction on the state using the map, saying the current congressional districts could potentially violate the “fundamental rights” of certain voters.

Democrats earlier this year challenged the congressional map, with one attorney arguing it was “the most extreme and brazen partisan gerrymander in American history.”

DEVELOPING