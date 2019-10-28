Members of the crowd at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., chanted “lock him up” at President Donald Trump during the fifth game of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

In addition, the president and first lady Melania Trump — who were seated in a suite behind home plate — were booed when their presence was announced and a camera shifted to them on a video screen during a salute to the U.S. military.

Trump smiled and appeared unfazed by the booing:

The crowd reaction occurred the same day Trump announced the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

While CNN acknowledged Trump received some cheers, the cable network also said the negative reaction to Trump “wasn’t particularly surprising in predominantly liberal Washington, D.C. — and at a time when Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry.” CNN added that the boos and the “lock him up” chants rang loud in the outfield seats.

Frequent Trump critic and chef José Andrés threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Though Trump has thrown the first pitch at past MLB games, and was asked if he wanted to do so Sunday, he declined and he has not done it since becoming president. Trump and the first lady arrived shortly after Andrés threw the first pitch. The Trumps departed before the top of the 8th inning.

The Nationals lost to the Astros 7-1 and now face elimination after winning the Series’ first two games. Game 6 takes place Tuesday night in Houston.

One Democrat actually didn’t like the treatment Trump received

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told CNN Monday morning he didn’t like the treatment Trump received at the game.

“I”m enough of a sort of traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our president,” Coons told the cable network. “I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president at times don’t.”

The senator went on to say that he hopes such chants don’t occur at Democratic rallies and at next year’s Democratic National Convention — and that they were “despicable” at Trump rallies when he was running for president in 2016. Coons said “lock him up” chants remind him of what happens in countries where the the “rule of law is unknown or unestablished.”

“I understand why crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus toward our president given a lot of things that he’s done,” he said, adding that nevertheless “those of us in the Senate need to approach the impeachment process seriously, in a measured and responsible way.”