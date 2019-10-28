On Monday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that President Trump isn’t giving credit where it’s due on the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and that to the president, “It’s all about him. This raid was him.”

Cohen said, “Well, it’s just the personalization of policy that we’ve seen with this president. He doesn’t work with others. He doesn’t try to form a team. He doesn’t think ahead, and he doesn’t take advice. It’s all about him. This raid was him. The fact was, the raid was about our military, the outstanding Delta Force, the CIA, and the Kurds, and he doesn’t give credit where credit is due. And not sharing information with the other policymakers like Adam Schiff and Speaker Pelosi just jeopardizes him. If the raid was unsuccessful, he wouldn’t have an opportunity to say, but you knew about it and you didn’t comment.”

