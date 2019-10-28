All told, the estimated total bills sent by localities amount to more than $1 million at this point.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) called on the FEC to investigate whether the Trump campaign is violating campaign finance rules by failing to report the disputed debts on its quarterly filings.

“Donald Trump’s presidential campaign may ignore their obligation to reimburse local officials for the significant assistance provided at these political events. But FEC regulations on reporting disputed debts clearly state that these disputes must be reported until the dispute is resolved,” Pascrell wrote in a letter to FEC Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub.

“These events draw crowds far larger than the local officials are accustomed to handling. The work and assistance provided by these officers ensures these political events run smoothly and safely for all involved, including the President of the United States and candidates for our highest office. This is assuredly ‘something of value’ provided ‘by a creditor to a political committee.’ As such, these debts and disputed debts must be reported accordingly,” Pascrell wrote.

Campaigns are not necessarily required to reimburse local governments for security assistance provided at campaign events. Cities often do not have binding contracts with campaigns to guarantee reimbursement for the costs. But some presidential candidates choose to pay police bills.

The 2016 campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), for example, initially refused to pay for public safety bills from nearly two dozen local governments and law enforcement agencies totaling more than $449,000, according to the Center for Public Integrity. But the Sanders campaign still disclosed the disputed debts while initially refusing to pay the police tabs.