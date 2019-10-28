Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat and self-styled LGBT activist, has finally apologized to the pro-life mother and teen girls he harassed and attempted to dox for praying outside an abortion clinic in April.

After Sims live-streamed himself harassing an elderly pro-life female sidewalk counselor outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, the Democrat set his sights on Ashley Garecht, her teen daughters, and their friend. Sims mocked the women and girls, called their faith into question, and offered $100 to his viewers watching the livestream to identify them.

“This weekend I received a card from State Representative Brian Sims apologizing for his actions toward my daughters and their friend on Holy Thursday,” said a statement from Garecht sent to The Daily Wire.

“Our family forgave Mr. Sims many months ago and we extend that forgiveness again now,” she said. “It is our sincere hope that Mr. Sims will modify his conduct in the future and that he will stand in defense of all citizens who exercise their First Amendment rights in the public square, including those who advocate for life outside of abortion facilities.”

“We take Mr. Sims at his word that ‘he has learned a great deal’ from the response to his filmed harassment and intimidation,” Garecht continued, “and so he now bears the responsibility of showing by his actions that dangerous and threatening behavior toward others he disagrees with has no place in our society.”

When Mr. Sims targeted the pro-lifers, he called them “a bunch of pseudo-Christian protesters” and accused them of “shaming young girls.”

“So here’s the deal,” he said in the video, “I’ve got a $100 for anyone who will identify any of these three.”

The girls’ mother told Sims, “We’re actually here just praying for the babies. And we actually believe women deserve more.”

“I’m gonna donate to Planned Parenthood,” Sims interrupted. “So, look, a bunch of white people standing outside a Planned Parenthood —”

“I’m pretty far from white,” one of the teen girls interjected.

“There’s nothing Christian at all about what you’re doing,” the Democrat accused. “Nothing Christian or loving or Godly at all about what you’re doing.”

During the same livestream, Sims approached a male pro-lifer outside the clinic and demanded his name and address. After the man calmly complied, Sims asks him why he thought it was “okay to tell women what’s right for their bodies.” Before the man could answer, the representative told him he was “not really asking” because he “doesn’t care.”

“Shame on you!” he yelled at the pro-lifer.

“Guys, Planned Parenthood is out here facing attacks daily from people like this, from pseudo-Christians saying that they are here to somehow protect their own version of Christianity,” Sims concluded in the video. “So do me a favor, if you’ve watched this, please consider donating $100 to Planned Parenthood. I’m gonna do the same.”

Garecht has also asked for Mr. Sims “to make a public statement of contrition regarding his dangerous and unethical behavior as an act of integrity because in genuine peacemaking, the reconciliation should be as public as the offense.”

In May, Sims told a small group of LGBT activists that he was “very ashamed” and “apologetic” over his antics.

