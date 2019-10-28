Sen. Christopher CoonsChristopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsNew bipartisan Senate climate caucus aims to take ‘politics’ out of the topic Senate Democrats want Warren to talk costs on ‘Medicare for All’ Meet the dog and ‘sea turtle’ who launched campaigns for office MORE (D-Del.) on Monday criticized the crowd at Game 5 of the World Series, played Sunday in Washington, for booing President Trump and chanting “lock him up.”

“Well, forgive me, I’m enough of a sort of traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our president,” Coons said in an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

“I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president don’t,” Coons added.

JUST NOW: Dem Sen @ChrisCoons not happy with the “Lock him up ” chants at World Series last night. “Frankly think the office of the president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president at times don’t. “@NewDay pic.twitter.com/OJwZfv9Vp8 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 28, 2019

The boos and chants came as Trump appeared on the scoreboard at Nationals Park.

He was sitting with a handful of congressional Republicans.

The “lock him up” chant is a play on the “lock her up” chant that was frequently heard at Trump rallies during his 2016 campaign in reference to his then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE.

Coons said he hopes the “lock him up” chants don’t continue at Democratic rallies or at the party’s convention.

“I think that’s one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016,” Coons said, of the chants.

“It reminds me of things that happen in countries where rule of law is unknown or unestablished and sort of whipping up public furor on both sides I don’t think is constructive or helpful.”

Although Coons said he didn’t support the chants and boos, he said he understands why “crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus toward our president,” given Trump’s actions.

“Frankly, that’s why I think those of us in the Senate need to approach the impeachment process seriously, in a measured and responsible way, because our very institutions, our Constitution, is at risk,” Coons said.