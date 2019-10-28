House Democrats are threatening to charge a key witness in their impeachment investigation with contempt after he defied a subpoena and failed to show up at the Capitol Monday morning.

Rep. Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSchiff: Barr ‘weaponizing’ DOJ ‘to go after the president’s enemies’ Top Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ MORE (D-Calif.), chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said the lawsuit filed by Charles Kupperman, a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonKey impeachment testimony: What we’ve learned so far Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE, questioning his obligation to appear before Congress “has no basis in law” since Kupperman is now a private citizen.

Schiff said Democrats will forge ahead with their impeachment investigation, vowing not to let the White House bog their investigation down in the courts.

“This is deeply regrettable. He was compelled to appear by a lawful congressional subpoena,” Schiff told reporters. “Witnesses like Dr. Kupperman need to do their duty and show up.”

“A private citizen cannot sue the Congress to try to avoid coming in when they’re served with a lawful subpoena. And we expect that the court will make short shrift of that argument. But nonetheless we move forward.”

Schiff, joined by the Democratic chairs of the Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, had threatened in a letter Saturday that if Kupperman did not appear on Monday, they might hold him in contempt.

On Monday, the Intelligence chairman stopped short of saying Democrats would take that step, but left it on the table as a possible recourse.

“Dr. Kupperman had testimony we believe would corroborate the allegations of misconduct that other witnesses have made,” Schiff said. “But we move forward, and we will obviously consider — as we inform Dr. Kupperman’s counsel — his failure to appear as evidence that may warrant the contempt proceeding against him.”

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Kupperman was on the July 25 phone call between President Trump Donald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump pressed Zelensky to launch an anti-corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump ‘an idiot’ for saying Russian interference a ‘hoax’ Biden: ‘I know I’m the frontrunner’ in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE, a leading Democratic contender in the 2020 presidential contest.

A government whistleblower has charged that Trump also threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine if Zelensky failed to comply. The episode stands at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, launched by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe What battles of the 1970s can teach us about congressional power and the president Pelosi, Schumer call for briefing on death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi MORE (D-Calif.) almost five weeks ago, as investigators examine whether Trump sought to enlist a foreign power for help with his reelection.

Democrats view Kupperman as a key witness, given his proximity to the call, and suspect the White House has blocked his testimony because it might undermine Trump’s defense.

“If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to the White House, they would want him to come and testify,” Schiff said. “They plainly don’t.”

Republicans, meanwhile, had no qualms with the lawsuit and they continued to trumpet claims that none of the witnesses interviewed as part of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry have implicated the president in a crime during their closed-door testimonies.

“Everytime we hear from a witness, every single witness, who talked to the president, each and every time they have said he has done nothing wrong,” said Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsWashington celebrates diplomacy — and baseball — at Meridian Ball GOP vows to take new steps to protect Trump During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch MORE (R-N.C.), a prominent Trump ally in the House. “He is innocent of any charges.”

Meadows also said Democrats have heard from witnesses who received their information second hand — a matter Democrats believe they would be able to rectify if they are able to hear from Trump officials like Kupperman and Bolton.

Nevertheless, Kupperman’s refusal is likely to create a hiccup for Democrats who are seeking to draw in witnesses like Kupperman and Bolton — who are said to share the same lawyer — as they seek to get corroboration from individuals who served closely to the commander-in-chief.

But Democrats publicly refused to describe this as a blow, saying they will push ahead regardless.

“The investigation is overwhelmingly successful until this point. We have tremendous momentum and we are getting the information we need,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTop Democrat: Court ruling ‘wipes out’ GOP claim of ‘fake’ impeachment GOP protest overshadows impeachment hearing Ex-Trump aide on Russia testifies for 10 hours as part of impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Md.), a constitutional lawyer who serves on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“Let’s hope it is like a hiccup and a cup of water will make it go away.”