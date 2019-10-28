Things haven’t gone well recently for Hillary Clinton, with students at an event telling her to “go home” and a career Democrat saying the thought of her running a third time for president makes him want to drink.

Further, federal officials have identified 38 current and former federal employees who may be liable for sending classified material to her private email server when she was secretary of state.

Then there was her accusation last week that 2020 Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard is a “Russian asset.”

Nevertheless, former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris is convinced she desperately wants to run against President Trump in 2020.

The Daily Caller reported Morris believes she will “seek any opening she can find to run.”

In a radio interview over the weekend, Morris said he’s sure “she’ll find a way because the former first lady believes ‘God put her on the Earth’ to be president.”

“My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris said on “The Cats Roundtable” show with John Catsimatidis on WNYM AM in New York City. “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

Morris, who now is a critic of the Clintons, said he “believes Hillary is poised to enter the contest at the appropriate juncture and especially if former Vice President Joe Biden calls it quits,” the Daily Caller reported.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her,” he said.

Morris explained she’s seen as a replacement for Biden for those who want to avoid the extreme positions taken by other Democratic candidates, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who wants the government to run health care.

“Make no mistake,” Morris warned, “She wants it. … She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

Clinton, who has been promoting a new book, recently told an Oregon audience that the Democrats must nominate “the best” to carry the party’s banner in the 2020 presidential election, and she’s really good in a “really complicated political environment.”

She fell to Barack Obama in the primaries in 2008 then lost to Donald Trump in 2016. But, as the American Mirror blog noted, she’s becoming more open about her wishes.

With some two dozen Democrats vying for the nomination, she said at a book-tour appearance in Portland, Oregon, that “at the end of the day, there are a lot of forecasters who are saying, ‘Look, if the economy stays in good shape and he’s not impeached, or he’s impeached but not convicted, it’s going to be very, very hard’ [to defeat Trump] because of all the advantages he will have on … suppression and everything else.”

Clinton touted her credentials, dating back to her work as a junior staff member helping write articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

She fretted about a president “who would try to curry favor with foreign powers,” the report said, contending impeachment may eventually sway Republicans in the House against Trump.

The current Democratic frontrunners all have vulnerabilities. There’s Biden, the gaffe machine whose son was invited to join the board of a Ukrainian firm paying him more than $50,000 a month while his father was Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

There’s Bernie Sanders, the avowed socialist and Warren, who touts Sanders’ socialist health care plan while refusing to admit it would require raising taxes on the middle class. Warren also is dogged by her use of a bogus claim of Native American heritage to advance her career along with other apparently tall tales, such as claiming she once was fired because she was pregnant.

At the Portland event, Clinton said, “I hate to be so, you know, simplistic about it. We have to nominate (cough) … the best.”

When someone in the audience shouted, “You,” she didn’t disagree.

Fox News columnist Liz Peek pointed out that Clinton never has been able to get past her election loss in 2016.

Peek noted Clinton has blamed her loss on her “enduring belief that the Russians were behind her 2016 defeat, in addition to James Comey, misogyny, Bernie Sanders, the Electoral College, the media and innumerable other villains.”

“It’s unfortunate, because her inability to take responsibility for the unexpected 2016 loss has helped divide the country and has also made her a laughing stock,” Peek wrote. “Unlike most former candidates, Hillary has seen her approval ratings drop since her campaign, and especially among Democrats. In September 2018, two years after the election, Clinton’s approval stood at 36 percent, an all-time low, and seven points below her ratings on the cusp of the 2016 vote. Among Democrats, her approval was down 11 points.”

Clinton previously has hinted of a 2020 run, stating in a PBS interview: “So maybe there does need to be a re-match. I mean, obviously I can beat him again.”

She later claimed that was a joke.

However, Hillary Clinton has taken “TDS,” Trump Derangement Syndrome, to a new level, according to Twitter news aggregator Twitchy.

“‘She’s completely lost it’: Hillary Clinton’s latest bizarre Russia ravings suggest she’s closing in on ‘end-stage TDS,'” the site said Friday after Clinton claimed Russia will back Gabbard as a third-party candidate to assure President Trump’s re-election.

In an interview on the “Campaign HQ” podcast hosted by David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2008, Clinton also claimed that Green Party hopeful Jill Stein is a “Russian asset.”

“I’m not making any predictions but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Hillary Clinton to @davidplouffe https://t.co/DKH7BLTWs8 — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 18, 2019

So in this one interview, Clinton: 1) Suggested Putin has kompromat on Trump 2) Wagered that Russians will back Tulsi Gabbard third-party 3) Said Jill Stein is a “Russian asset”https://t.co/EniZnwfqgY — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 18, 2019

Clinton’s antagonism to Russia, regarding the coming election, runs far afield from her time as secretary of state for Barack Obama.

[embedded content]

She infamously presented a “reset button” to Russian foreign secretary Sergey Lavrov, expressing the Obama administration’s effort to “reset” America’s relationship with Russia.

Obama, meanwhile, was caught on camera telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2012 he would have “more flexibility” to work with Russia after his next election.

[embedded content]

Medvedev promised, “I will transmit this information to Vladimir,” referring to Putin, who was prime minister at the time.