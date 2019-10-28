Donald Trump Jr. condemned attacks on President Donald Trump for not taking Barron to the World Series on Monday during a press call promoting his new book, “Triggered.”

Trump Jr. announced during the call that he has created a new site, TriggerALib.com, that allows people to purchase a copy of his book and send it to various anti-Trump politicians, including New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The businessman and president’s son noted that calling out fake news stories from the establishment media plays a large role in his book, explaining that he wishes he could go back and edit it because “every day the mainstream media is giving me more examples.”

He specifically pointed out two media narratives over the past couple of days, including the Washington Post’s headline referring to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” after he was killed during a raid approved by the president, as well as the criticisms of Trump for not bringing Barron to Game Five of the World Series.

The president and first lady Melania Trump attended the game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on Sunday night, but Trump was met with jeers and “lock him up” chants when he was shown on the jumbotron. Verified Twitter users later blasted Barron’s absence from the game. (RELATED: Verified Twitter Crowd Criticizes Trump For Not Bringing Barron To World Series)

“Barron and my father were attacked this morning for not taking a kid to a baseball game,” Trump Jr. told reporters, adding that Trump likely did not take Barron because he “knew the reaction” the Trump family would receive at the game.

The attacks on Barron and the Washington Post’s whitewashing of al-Baghdadi “makes you wonder if [the media] truly are the enemy of the people,” Trump Jr. asserted.

Trump Jr. previously tweeted that the president exercised “great parenting” by “shielding” Barron from the crowd reaction at the World Series.

This is the dumbest take ever! I mean f-ing stupid!!! Maybe he knew that the scumbag lobbyists and liberal elite in the 94% leftist swamp of DC would behave exactly as they did and therefore shielded a child from that kind of behavior. That’s great parenting moron! https://t.co/oeLqaR02Is — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2019

Trump Jr.’s book “Triggered” is set to be released on Nov. 5, 2019.