E-cigarette company Juul will cut about 500 jobs before the end of 2019 as part of its “necessary reset,” the company’s new CEO said in a statement Monday, reports The Wall Street Journal.

“As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help Juul Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world,” K.C. Crosthwaite said in a statement.

Juul will also invest in new ways to reduce underage vaping, per the Journal.

Juul has long pushed its e-cigarettes as an alternative for adults looking to wean themselves off tobacco products, but e-cigarettes have become popular among teenagers, and illnesses potentially linked to the product are on the rise.

Juul’s former CEO Kevin Burns stepped down in late September as safety concerns over vaping intensified. The company also shut down broadcast, print and digital advertising, ended lobbying efforts in Washington and suspended sales of all fruity flavors at the same time.

The White House and FDA have faced mounting pressure from parents, educators, public health officials, and lawmakers to keep e-cigarettes away from students and out of schools.