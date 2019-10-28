Glad to have you back, folks.

On this glorious Monday, video columnist Maranda Finney sat down with deputy editor Arthur Bloom to go over how exactly the Washington Nationals fans booing President Trump at the World Series embody everything people hate about The Swamp.

Finney also trotted on down to the Daily Caller News Foundation to speak with tech reporter Chris White about the ongoing wildfires in California and with social issues reporter Mary Margaret Olohan about new polling data that suggests one-third of millennials view communism favorably.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!

[embedded content]