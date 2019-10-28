Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has not definitively shelved his political aspirations, telling CBS’s “Face the Nation” he has his reservations about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“I have my reservations about the people running and their campaigning the promises they’re making that they can’t fulfill and their willingness to admit what is possible and what isn’t and their inconsistency from day-to-day . . . this is not the ways to run a railroad,” Bloomberg told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan during a panel appearance at The Atlantic’s “City Lab DC” event.

“This country is in real trouble, we need somebody to pull people together and when they say, ‘I’m not going to talk to somebody across the aisle,’ this is our country. What do you mean you’re not going to talk to somebody from across the aisle? We’ve got to work together, and I don’t see that.”

Bloomberg also said he supported the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“At this point there’s been so much information it leads one to think there’s reasonable chance something wrong was done, we should have a trial,” he told Brennan.