First Lady Melania Trump greeted trick-or-treaters at the White House on Monday in a 1970s-inspired patchwork trench coat that featured all the colors of the autumn season.

Mrs. Trump — with help from her personal couturier Hervé Pierre — chose an off-the-runway Michael Kors leather patchwork trench coat from the American designer’s Fall 2019 Collection inspired by the 1970’s groovy hippie Woodstock days. The coat retails for about $6,000 at MichaelKors.com.

To pair with the coat, Melania Trump wore black satin Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos — her most preferred style of footwear. Mrs. Trump has been widely inspired by the fashions of the 1970s, often opting for A-line coat dresses in suede and leather with statement belts and jutting collars.

Last year, Mrs. Trump channeled a 1960s-inspired look for Halloween in a checkered Bottega Veneta yellow and black coat. Perhaps next year we can expect a 1980s-esque, broad-shouldered coat from some of the recent Yves Saint Laurent collections?

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.