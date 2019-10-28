The first photos from the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were published to photo wires Monday
Since the announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death Sunday morning, President Trump has weighed releasing body cam video from the operation
A second raid reportedly carried out by US and Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces killed a second high-ranking ISIS official hours after al-Baghdadi’s death
Photos from the alleged site of the raid that ended in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were published Monday, just days after the ISIS leader killed himself and his young children by suicide detonation.
A picture taken on October 28, 2019 shows Syrians sifting through the rubble at the site of a suspected US-led operation against Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi the previous day, on the edge of the small Syrian village of Barisha in the country’s opposition-held northwestern Idlib province.(Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Kadour additionally published photos of cars allegedly damaged in the raid.
A picture taken on October 28, 2019 shows Syrian bikers riding past a damaged car at the site of a suspected US-led operation against Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi the previous day, on the edge of the small Syrian village of Barisha in the country’s opposition-held northwestern Idlib province. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Satellite images published by Reuters on Sunday showed aerial views of the area in which the raid occurred.
A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria, collected on September 28, 2019, is shown in this handout image released on October 27, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. special operations forces trapped the ISIS leader in a tunnel, and al-Baghdadi ended up detonating a suicide vest, killing himself.
Though some Republicans have touted the raid as possibly “more significant” than the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, several media figures expressed concern over President Trump’s handling of the public announcement.
CNN’s Jake Tapper wondered on Sunday’s broadcast of “State of the Union” that Trump’s rhetoric could have a “galvanizing” effect on potential terrorists.
Following his announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death —and a second raid that reportedly killed ISIS spokesman Abu Hesen al Mouhjir — Trump toyed with the idea of releasing body cam footage recorded by U.S. military forces taking part in the raid.
