The first photos from the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were published to photo wires Monday

Since the announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death Sunday morning, President Trump has weighed releasing body cam video from the operation

A second raid reportedly carried out by US and Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces killed a second high-ranking ISIS official hours after al-Baghdadi’s death

Photos from the alleged site of the raid that ended in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were published Monday, just days after the ISIS leader killed himself and his young children by suicide detonation.

The photos, taken by Syrian journalist Omar Haj Kadour, show people moving about the rubble in Barisha, the village in northwestern Syria where U.S. forces encountered al-Baghdadi. (RELATED: Trump Considers Releasing Parts Of al-Baghdadi Raid Video)

Kadour additionally published photos of cars allegedly damaged in the raid.

Satellite images published by Reuters on Sunday showed aerial views of the area in which the raid occurred.

U.S. special operations forces trapped the ISIS leader in a tunnel, and al-Baghdadi ended up detonating a suicide vest, killing himself.

Though some Republicans have touted the raid as possibly “more significant” than the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, several media figures expressed concern over President Trump’s handling of the public announcement.

CNN’s Jake Tapper wondered on Sunday’s broadcast of “State of the Union” that Trump’s rhetoric could have a “galvanizing” effect on potential terrorists.

Following his announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death —and a second raid that reportedly killed ISIS spokesman Abu Hesen al Mouhjir — Trump toyed with the idea of releasing body cam footage recorded by U.S. military forces taking part in the raid.

[embedded content]

