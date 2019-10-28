Former Sen. Kay HaganKay Ruthven HaganWarning signs flash for Tillis in North Carolina Tillis trails Democratic challenger by 7 points in North Carolina poll North Carolina businessman will challenge Tillis in GOP primary MORE (D-N.C.) died Monday at the age of 66, her family confirmed to The Charlotte Observer.

“We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning,” the family said in the statement.

“Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay,” they added.

Hagan, who served in the North Caroline Senate for a decade, defeated Sen. Elizabeth Dole (R) in 2008, becoming the first female senator to unseat an incumbent female senator.

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisAdvocates warn kids’ privacy at risk in GOP gun violence bill Vulnerable Republicans balk at Trump-backed drug pricing bill The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — State of the states: Political fights heat up MORE (R) unseated Hagan in 2014. National Democrats pushed for her to challenge Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrGraham: Trump’s worst critics should say ‘well done Mr. President’ White House releases photo of Trump, advisers monitoring al-Baghdadi raid in Situation Room Trump cites ‘Washington leaks’ for keeping raid on ISIS leader from congressional leaders MORE (R-N.C.) in 2016 but she decided against a run.

Hagan’s family did not identify a cause of death, but Hagan was diagnosed with Powassan virus, a form of encephalitis that kills in about 10 percent of cases, in 2016.

“We are deeply grateful for the support shared with our family as Kay worked to regain her strength these last few years after her illness, and we appreciate your continued prayers,” Hagan’s family said.

“My heart goes out to Chip Hagan and the entire Hagan family in the passing of Kay. Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military-friendly state,” Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerRepublicans storm closed-door hearing to protest impeachment inquiry GOP lawmakers offer new election security measure California inspires other states to push to pay college athletes MORE (R-N.C.) said in a statement.

“Chip has exemplified the devotion, love and care that every husband should aspire to,” Walker added.