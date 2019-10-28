The former deputy to former White House national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonKey impeachment testimony: What we’ve learned so far Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE will not testify before Congress on Monday as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE, his lawyer said.

An attorney for Charles Kupperman said the former official will not testify until the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rules on his lawsuit, CBS News reports.

The attorney told CBS News that Kupperman took “no position” and only wanted to do whatever the judicial branch deemed to be the lawful and binding course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupperman filed the lawsuit, asking if he must appear, on Friday.

Late Saturday, House Democrats leading the impeachment probe threatened contempt proceedings against the him if he failed to appear for the scheduled closed-door deposition.

“Notwithstanding this attempted obstruction, the duly authorized subpoena remains in full force and Dr. Kupperman remains legally obligated to appear for the deposition on Monday,” the letter by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff: Barr ‘weaponizing’ DOJ ‘to go after the president’s enemies’ Top Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ MORE (D-Calif.), acting Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyHouse leaders threaten contempt if former White House official defies subpoena House passes bill aimed at reducing rape kit backlog Speier to run for Oversight gavel MORE (D-N.Y.), and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse leaders threaten contempt if former White House official defies subpoena Schiff says committees are making ‘rapid progress’ in impeachment probe Top Democrat: Court ruling ‘wipes out’ GOP claim of ‘fake’ impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) said.

“The deposition will begin on time and, should your client defy the subpoena, his absence will constitute evidence that may be used against him in a contempt proceeding.

Kupperman was reportedly on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of the impeachment probe into Trump’s alleged soliciting of foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Schiff said Sunday that Bolton is also a “very important” witness and House Democrats want him to testify.

“My guess is they’re going to fight us having John Bolton in,” Schiff said on ABC “This Week.”