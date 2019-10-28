https://hotair.com/archives/2019/10/28/getty-fire-near-la-threatens-10000-homes-businesses/

Early Mondy morning the Getty fire near Los Angeles began burning homes in Brentwood and burning up to the edge of the 405, one of southern California’s biggest freeways. Because of high winds, as many as 10,000 structures are under threat:

A brush fire fanned by Santa Ana winds erupted in the hills above the 405 Freeway early Monday, burning homes and forcing evacuations in neighborhoods on Los Angeles’ Westside…

The fire is burning in densely populated hillside areas with narrow roads, threating about 10,000 residential and business structures. Embers were scattered by wind gusts, which were not expected to decrease until later Monday morning…

Residents as far west as Malibu were warned to be prepared for evacuations. Mandatory evacuation zones were extending from the 405 Freeway to the west early Monday…

“Be calm, but get out,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

This LA Times map shows the area that is under a mandatory evacuation because of the fire:

The area in red includes Brentwood and Pacific Palisades. Both areas are home to a lot of successful people in the movie business. One very famous resident announced he had evacuated safely:

LeBron James also had to evacuate:

Here’s what people driving late at night on the freeway saw:

Here’s the same freeway around sunrise:

The flames reached homes in Brentwood:

Here’s a before and after on that street:

Planes are dropping fire retardant to attempt to limit the expansion of the fire:

The Getty Center museum for which the area is named has not been damaged by the fire:

So far there are no reports of anyone being killed by this fire but at least 8 homes have been destroyed. If winds die down as expected this afternoon that should help firefighters contain the spread. I’ll update this post if there are any significant developments later today. For now, here’s a video put together by the LA Times:

