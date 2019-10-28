Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Monday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel defended President Donald Trump’s decision to not notify Congress about the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Kinzinger said he thinks Trump should have notified Congress, but said he was “totally justified” in not notifying Congress about the planned raid, adding there is no “scandal” despite some Democratic leadership’s complaints.

“Look, I think [Trump] should’ve [notified Congress], but I’m not really concerned about it and I don’t think it’s a big scandal,” Kinzinger advised. “Think about at it this way, this in a legal perspective is no different than every raid that occurs in Syria and Iraq. And, frankly, if the president came in, told Congress about every time special operations forces were doing anything, we wouldn’t be able to get anything else done.”

He continued, “So, I think the president was totally justified in not alerting Congress, but maybe it would’ve been nice if he did it. But for them to make this kind of a scandal when we should be celebrating the death of a really evil man and his introduction into hell. I think that’s a bit too much.”

Kinzinger went on to say there is “zero practical benefit” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) knowing about the raid.

