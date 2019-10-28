President Donald Trump declassified a photo of the dog who was involved in the U.S. mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” Trump tweeted Monday.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

U.S. forces along with Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces raided al-Baghdadi in North Syria over the weekend, leading to his death. (RELATED: ISIS Releases Unconfirmed Audio Recording Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi)

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world,” Trump said Sunday morning. (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Aired Ill-Timed ‘Make ISIS Great Again’ Sketch As US Special Forces Closed In On al-Baghdadi)

The terrorist leader set off his own suicide vest after being chased by American dogs, Trump said.

“He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast,” the president said. “The tunnel had caved in on him in addition. But test results gave certain immediate and totally positive identification. It was him. The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Hijacks Serious News Of al-Baghdadi Raid, Uses It To Bash Trump)

[embedded content]

Trump is reportedly considering releasing parts of the video of the raid. (RELATED: Trump Says He Didn’t Notify Congress Of al-Baghdadi Raid Out Of Fear Of Leaks)