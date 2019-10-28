Hillary Clinton will enter the 2020 presidential contest because she believes “God put her on Earth” to be president, a former adviser to Bill Clinton revealed Sunday.

Rumors have swirled for months that Clinton is considering running for president again, potentially setting up a rematch between herself and President Donald Trump. She has reportedly told Democrats close to her that she would run if she could envision a path to the White House.

According to Dick Morris, who spoke to John Catsimatidis on his radio show Sunday, Clinton will enter the election because she feels “entitled” to the presidency.

“She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it,” Morris said. “But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

Morris added that although his “feeling” is that Clinton will enter the race, she will only do so once former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign is backsliding, drops from the race.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her,” Morris explained.

Morris went on to say, “Make no mistake. She wants it. She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

Last week, a person who has spoken with Clinton told the Washington Post that Clinton thinks about a Trump-rematch “all the time.”