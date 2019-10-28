House Democrats are setting up a vote this week on their impeachment inquiry as they move closer to a public phase of the investigation.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), the chairman of the House Rules Committee, said Monday that he will introduce a resolution this week to “ensure transparency” and “provide a clear path forward” in the impeachment inquiry.

The text of the resolution has yet to be released, but McGovern plans to introduce it Tuesday ahead of a markup in his committee Wednesday. A senior Democratic aide said that the resolution is expected to hit the House floor on Thursday.

This would be the first formal vote on the new impeachment process by the House since Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind an inquiry in September.

Democrats have insisted they did not need to hold a floor vote to launch the impeachment inquiry itself, despite calls for such a vote from the White House and Republicans.

The resolution is expected to affirm the ongoing investigation and establish procedures for public hearings, authorize the release of witness deposition transcripts and outline the process for transferring evidence to the House Judiciary Committee, which would be tasked with drafting and approving articles of impeachment. Pelosi said the resolution also “sets forth due process rights for the president and his counsel.”

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote in the letter to Democrats.

“As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward,” McGovern said in a statement. “This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people.”

Earlier this month, the White House said that it would not comply with the impeachment inquiry because the House had not taken a formal vote to establish it like with the impeachment of former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson ClintonUS Supreme Court readies for Trump Trump again claims book foreshadowed 9/11 Why the GOP march of mad hatters poses a threat to our Democracy MORE.

Democratic leaders insisted that a vote was not necessary, given that the committees already have subpoena power thanks to rules changes made by Republicans when they last held the House majority.

“The existing rules of the House provide House Committees with full authority to conduct investigations for all matters under their jurisdiction, including impeachment investigations. There is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthy‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Overnight Defense: Top general briefs GOP senators on Syria plan | Senators ‘encouraged’ by briefing | Pence huddles with Republican allies on Syria | Trump nominee sidesteps questions on arms treaties MORE (R-Calif.) on Oct. 3.

A vote on the resolution would come as Republicans are pressuring Democrats to conduct their impeachment proceedings in public beyond the series of closed-door witness depositions with current and former Trump administration officials over the past month.

Currently, only members of the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry — Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs — are allowed to sit in on the witness interviews in a secure facility in the sub-basement of the Capitol. Members of both parties are allowed to attend and ask questions of witnesses.

Dozens of House Republicans stormed the secure facility last week to protest the lack of more widespread access for all members of the House.