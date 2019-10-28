Back when Joe Biden was vice president and in charge of America’s Ukraine policy, his son, Hunter, was handed a $50,000-a-month paycheck for being on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, in an industry in which he had no experience.

To this day, Joe Biden claims that was all on the up-and-up.

But it was the same Hunter Biden who traveled on Air Force Two with his father to China, and now the Free Beacon is reporting that a U.S. senator now is investigating whether Hunter Biden “improperly benefited from his business ties to a Chinese investment firm that has partnered with a Chinese-backed aviation company keen on stealing U.S. national security secrets.”

The report said the publication has learned that Senate Finance Committee chief Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has gotten a classified briefing about the foreign intrigue.

“The Aviation Industry Corporation of China had raised national security concern in the U.S. before. American national security officials and independent analysts strongly suspected that the company, a major supplier of military jets in China, had hacked U.S. networks to steal the design of the F-35 jet and used the design to build its own stealth jet fighters,” the report said.

The Biden link doesn’t take long to appear in the report.

Back in 2015, the AIC group partnered with BHR Partners, a Chinese government-linked equity company, to buy Henniges Automotive, a U.S. auto company whose products are beneficial militarily.

“Biden has sat on BHR’s board since 2013. The $600 million acquisition was one of the largest by a Chinese company of a U.S.-based auto company,” the report said.

The “extensive, classified briefing” to the senator was delivered by officials from the Commerce and Treasury departments and the office of the Director of National Intelligence, a spokesman for Grassley confirmed.

The spokesman, Michael Zona, continued, “Chairman Grassley intends to review additional material and will contact the agencies with follow-up questions in the coming weeks.”

The Beacon explained that Grassley raised the concern in a letter two months ago questioning the potential Obama administration conflicts of interest.

“The State Department, then led by John Kerry, had to approve the deal. Kerry’s stepson, Christopher Heinz, worked side by side with Biden as an investor in BHR and stood to benefit directly from the deal. Biden’s father, Joe Biden, was the vice president at the time the deal was approved. Grassley has requested detailed information about how the deal was approved, what role White House personnel played in the decision, and whether they followed proper procedure,” the Beacon said.

Grassley plainly stated in his letter asking about the details that, “there is cause for concern that potential conflicts of interest could have influenced CFIUS approval of the Henniges transaction.”

Biden admitted through his lawyers he invested $420,000 in BHR and as long as he retains his investment, “he stands to profit from the company’s performance,” the report said.

The president openly has called on China to investigate the son of the Democratic presidential frontrunner.

Joe Biden has stated that he did nothing wrong, and his son did nothing wrong.