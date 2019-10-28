The Jacksonville Jaguars had a great troll for Sam Darnold on Sunday.

The Jets young QB got caught on a mic against the Patriots saying he was “seeing ghosts” after throwing balls all over the place.

Sam Darnold is mic’d up and he came to the sidelines and said, “I’m seeing ghosts.” (Via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9MoM6Rkmo5 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 22, 2019

When the Jets and Jags played Sunday, the Jacksonville mascot entered the game dressed up as a ghost. The troll move apparently worked too because the Jaguars got the win.

The Jaguars Mascot dresses up as a ghost for the game vs the Jets after Darnold comments about “Seeing Ghosts” against the Pats pic.twitter.com/ylIJYGUnQi — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) October 27, 2019

Yoooo.. the Jaguars mascot really came in dresses as a ghost against Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/C5Vdvq21oy — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 27, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s the definition of an outstanding troll move. Trotting your mascot out onto the field dressed up as a ghost is next level laugh-out-loud funny.

It’s such a funny shot at Darnold that it’s almost hard to believe it’s real. Even if you’re a fan of the Jets, you have to admit it’s a really funny move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of course, if you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better win. The Jags took care of business, which makes it all okay.

Darnold better get used to these trolls because they’re probably not going to stop anytime soon. Once you get caught on a mic talking about seeing ghosts, you can bank on teams bringing it up regularly.

Best of luck to the young passer going forward. Something tells me he’s not in for a fun time.