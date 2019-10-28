Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, one of the longest-serving members of Congress has died. He was 90.

Conyers died at his home on Oct. 27, said Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski. The death “looks like natural causes,” Donakowski added.

Conyers became the first Capitol Hill politician to lose his job amid sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. A former staffer alleged she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances, and others said they’d witnessed inappropriate behavior.

Conyers initially said he looked forward to vindicating himself and his family, but he announced his immediate retirement in December 2017 after fellow Democrats called for his resignation. The chorus included Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the House’s top Democrat.

Congressman John Conyers votes at Word of Power Ministry in Highland Park in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 5, 2014. (Brandy Baker/Detroit News via AP)

Conyers was born and grew up in Detroit, where his father, John Conyers Sr., was a union organizer in the automotive industry and an international representative with the United Auto Workers union.

Before heading to Washington, Conyers served in the National Guard and with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War supervising repairs of military aircraft. He earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from Wayne State University in the late 1950s.

Along with his wife, Conyers is survived by two sons, John III and Carl.