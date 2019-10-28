Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen revealed during an interview published Monday that the duo have two frontrunners they are pulling for going into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

“My favorite — I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today — is Elizabeth Warren,” Legend replied to Vanity Fair when asked who he’s supporting in the 2020 election. “She is the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

“I love Elizabeth Warren,” Teigen said. “I also love Kamala Harris.”

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” Legend continued. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

“Our menses,” Teigen mockingly responded in his ear. “Because there’s 10 days a month where we’re just going to war.”

The husband and wife duo have notably been consistent and vocal critics of President Donald Trump. Trump excoriated Legend and Teigen in September for reportedly taking credit for criminal justice reform legislation that the president helped champion.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators [and] others who would never have gone for it,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “Obama couldn’t come close. A man named [Van Jones] and many others, were profusely grateful (at the time!).”

“I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, [and] Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise,” he continued. “Guys like boring musician [John Legend], and his filthy mouthed wife are talking about how great it is — but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen responded to the criticism by firing off an expletive-laced tweet calling the president “a p**** a** b****.” She revealed to Vanity Fair that a friend of hers framed the tweet and gifted it to the couple — it is currently displayed in the entryway of their Beverly Hills home alongside other family photographs.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Legend, who has referred to the president as “sad, and petty, and narcissistic and immature,” accused the president’s dislike of his wife as being attributable to his racism and sexism.

“We know this president has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of color,” he told Vanity Fair. “So he had to call [Teigen] out. Every time he does something like this, he just makes himself look more terrible.”

“I don’t know that that incrementally convinces anyone not to vote for him, but he just proves himself to be a shitty human being every day,” Legend added.