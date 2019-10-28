Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the “best candidate” running in the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, singer John Legend said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“My favorite — I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today — is Elizabeth Warren,” Legend said.

“She’s the best candidate running today, and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” Legend told the mag. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, also slammed President Donald Trump.

“We know this president has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of color,” says Legend of Trump’s criticism of Teigen. “So he had to call her out. Every time he does something like this, he just makes himself look more terrible. I don’t know that that incrementally convinces anyone not to vote for him, but he just proves himself to be a sh**** human being every day.”