Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a top ally of President Trump in the Senate, spoke with a Ukrainian official about unsubstantiated claims of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election just days before Trump discussed a desired investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden (D) with Ukraine's president.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Johnson discussed the matter in a meeting with Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat, in July at the Capitol. During the meeting, Telizhenko told the Post that Johnson discussed his theory that Ukraine’s government conspired with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to dig up dirt on Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortQuid pro quo in Ukraine? No, not yet Ex-Clinton lawyer predicts at least one count of obstruction of justice from Trump impeachment inquiry New York City lawmakers vote to close Rikers Island jail by 2026 MORE, Trump’s onetime campaign chairman.

“I was in Washington, and Sen. Johnson found out I was in D.C., and staff called me and wanted to do a meeting with me. So I reached out back and said, ‘Sure, I’ll come down the Hill and talk to you,’ ” the former diplomat told the Post in an interview.

The conversation comes amid questions over whether U.S. military aid to Ukraine was held up over the president’s requests for Ukraine to open criminal investigations into both Biden and allegations of interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Johnson previously told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that he was made aware by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union (EU), of an agreement in which Ukraine would appoint a prosecutor to “get to the bottom of what happened in 2016″ in exchange for the U.S. releasing military spending, a plan Johnson said at the time he opposed.

“At that suggestion, I winced,” the senator told the Journal earlier this month. “My reaction was: Oh, God. I don’t want to see those two things combined.”

Johnson’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Monday.