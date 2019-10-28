Joy Behar used the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to imply that President Donald Trump was no better than the world’s most wanted terrorist.

Behar responded to the news of al-Baghdadi’s death over the weekend by hijacking what would have been a more serious Monday segment on ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The White House’: Joy Behar Blames Trump For Kellyanne Conway Spat With Reporter)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Whoopi Goldberg began the show on a serious note, sharing video of the president’s press conference and calling it “wonderful news.”

“Republicans and Democrats united in their applause for the military operation in Syria took down the number one wanted terrorist in the world, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” she said as she introduced the video.

Goldberg then turned to the others at the table, asking, “So can we at least agree that the world is a better place without this guy in it?”

“Who, Trump or Baghdadi?” Behar shot back. “Which one?”

“Which one do you think? Baghdadi’s a bad guy. I’m glad he’s dead,” Goldberg replied, going on to add that although she was glad he had been taken out, she didn’t necessarily think the president should be taking credit for the operation.

“Maybe he should back off a little bit, and stop bragging about it so much,” Behar agreed.